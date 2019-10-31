Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sotak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Sotak


1963 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Sotak Obituary
John A. Sotak, 56, of Fuqua Varina, N.C., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born May 9, 1963, in Braddock, a son of Barbara Hruby Sotak and the late John B. Sotak. John was employed as the international director of sales for Xylem Inc. He was a 1981 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and sports. He is survived by his wife, Julia Sotak; three sons, Tyler and Andrew Sotak and Zach Albert; one sister, Susan Hozak and her husband, Mark; nieces, Kristin Consuegra (Daniel) and Natalie Calhoun (Nick); and great-nephews and -niece, Tyson, Paxton and Lucy.
A celebration of life will be held in North Carolina at a later date. Arrangements are by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Brain Cancer Research in memory of John. www.standuptocancer.org.
Published in Norwin Star on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -