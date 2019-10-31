|
John A. Sotak, 56, of Fuqua Varina, N.C., formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born May 9, 1963, in Braddock, a son of Barbara Hruby Sotak and the late John B. Sotak. John was employed as the international director of sales for Xylem Inc. He was a 1981 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and sports. He is survived by his wife, Julia Sotak; three sons, Tyler and Andrew Sotak and Zach Albert; one sister, Susan Hozak and her husband, Mark; nieces, Kristin Consuegra (Daniel) and Natalie Calhoun (Nick); and great-nephews and -niece, Tyson, Paxton and Lucy.
A celebration of life will be held in North Carolina at a later date. Arrangements are by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Brain Cancer Research in memory of John. www.standuptocancer.org.
Published in Norwin Star on Oct. 31, 2019