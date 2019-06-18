John A. Swacus, 98, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born April 19, 1921, in North Braddock, son of the late and dear Mary and Andrew Swacus and father of the late Dr. J. Richard Swacus. John was a graduate of North Braddock (Scott) Schools and the University of Pittsburgh, where he received his bachelor of science and masters of education degrees, and was a World War II veteran, serving in the Army. He was a member of the Pitt Basketball team 1940-1943, and a member of the Pitt University Letterman's Club. John was a recipient of Alumni of Distinction Award in 2005 by the Laurel Chapter Panther Club, University of Pittsburgh. Prior to his retirement, John was a teacher, coach, principal and assistant superintendent, serving 37 years in the Franklin Regional School District. His 1951 basketball team won the WPIAL Championship. He was a founding member of St. Agnes Church, of North Huntingdon, was active in the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Oriss Swacus; son, Dr. J. Richard Swacus; and brother, Paul Swacus. John will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, North Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .