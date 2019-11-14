Home

John C. Cegelski


1954 - 05
John C. Cegelski Obituary
John C. "The Welder" Cegelski, 65, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at home. He was born May 24, 1954, in Perthamboy, N.J., and was the son of the late John W. and Margaret (Tice) Cegelski. He worked as a welder for John Brentzel contracting, loved animals, and enjoyed being on his motorcycle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve (Wozniak) Cegelski. He is survived by his children, Angel Gibson, of North Huntingdon, and James Gibson and his wife Caroline, of North Irwin; his grandson, Johnathan Gibson; and sisters, Barbara Pagano and Sandra Cegelski.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to assist the family with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
