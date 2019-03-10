John E. Zona, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Shafton, a son of the late Henry and Assunta (Feola) Zona. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a tool and die maker for Westinghouse Electric of East Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the Army, where he served during the Korean War, and also as an MP in Okinawa, Japan. He was a member of St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon, a social member of the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department, and he was at one time the fire chief for Shafton Volunteer Fire Department. John was one of the original 12 members of Rescue 8 Ambulance of North Huntingdon, which started in 1954, and was a member of the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club, where he was acting president of The Beer Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne (Bucciarelli) Zona; a son, Eric Zona; son-in-law, Michael Jones; a grandson, Dominic Zona; and 10 brothers and sisters. He was the last survivor of the 11 Zona children. Surviving are five children, Mark Zona and his wife, Diana, of Lexington, S.C., Debbie Jones, of Trafford, Jeff Zona and his wife, D'Ann, of Utica Mich., Ronald Zona and his wife, Janice, of North Huntingdon, and Lisa Zona, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren, Bethany Jones, Adrian, Angela, Emily, Nicholas and Anthony Zona, and Megan DeMarchi; and three great-grandchildren, Carmelina, Juliana and Vincent. His family and overwhelming number of friends will miss his unique humor, his love for gardening, and his homemade Italian hot sausage. As John would say, "after all of that, they're back together again."

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

