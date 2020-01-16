|
John G. Rocco, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital. He was a son of the late Louis and Mafalda "Muffy" (Falvo) Rocco and the brother of the late David J. Rocco. He is survived by his wife, Nina (Russo) Rocco, grateful for her 56 years of marriage, the doting care to him and the family she gave him; and his beloved children, Renee (Rocco) Amendola and her husband, Karl Amendola, and their two sons, Rocco and Nicholas, of North Huntingdon; his daughter, Denine Rocco, of Rhode Island; and his son, Louis J. Rocco and his wife, Crissy (Chemsak) Rocco, of Mars, and their two daughters, Kara and Adeline. John was very proud of the professions they chose and the partners they chose and families they created. He is also survived by his cousins, John J. Rocco and Connie (Rocco) Catone, who were more like a brother and sister to John. John is also survived by his brother-in-law, Vincent Russo and his wife Frances (Hendricks) Russo; brother-in-law Matt Petrina (husband of John's late sister-in-law, Teresa "Sena" Petrina); as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Prior to his retirement, John was an administrator for General Braddock/Woodland Hills School District.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Versailles.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020