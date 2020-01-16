Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Rocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Rocco Obituary
John G. Rocco, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital. He was a son of the late Louis and Mafalda "Muffy" (Falvo) Rocco and the brother of the late David J. Rocco. He is survived by his wife, Nina (Russo) Rocco, grateful for her 56 years of marriage, the doting care to him and the family she gave him; and his beloved children, Renee (Rocco) Amendola and her husband, Karl Amendola, and their two sons, Rocco and Nicholas, of North Huntingdon; his daughter, Denine Rocco, of Rhode Island; and his son, Louis J. Rocco and his wife, Crissy (Chemsak) Rocco, of Mars, and their two daughters, Kara and Adeline. John was very proud of the professions they chose and the partners they chose and families they created. He is also survived by his cousins, John J. Rocco and Connie (Rocco) Catone, who were more like a brother and sister to John. John is also survived by his brother-in-law, Vincent Russo and his wife Frances (Hendricks) Russo; brother-in-law Matt Petrina (husband of John's late sister-in-law, Teresa "Sena" Petrina); as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Prior to his retirement, John was an administrator for General Braddock/Woodland Hills School District.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Versailles.
For a complete obituary or to send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -