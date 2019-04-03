Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Maticko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Maticko Jr.


1930 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. Maticko Jr. Obituary
John J. Maticko Jr., 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home. He was born April 25, 1930, in Van Voorhis, Pa., a son of the late John J. and Anne Billie Maticko. Prior to his retirement, John was general manager for WEDO Radio Station and a member of St. Agnes Parish. He was an avid flea marketer and loved to tinker with electronics and cameras. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Maticko. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Kusmierek Maticko; and daughters, Maria Brockman and Roseanne Maticko.
Friends will be received from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gateway Hospice. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now