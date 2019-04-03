John J. Maticko Jr., 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home. He was born April 25, 1930, in Van Voorhis, Pa., a son of the late John J. and Anne Billie Maticko. Prior to his retirement, John was general manager for WEDO Radio Station and a member of St. Agnes Parish. He was an avid flea marketer and loved to tinker with electronics and cameras. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Maticko. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Kusmierek Maticko; and daughters, Maria Brockman and Roseanne Maticko.

Friends will be received from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gateway Hospice. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2019