John "Jack" J. Simon, 83, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born May 11, 1936, in McKeesport, son of the late John and Susan (Sitte) Simon. Prior to his retirement, Jack was an analytical technician for Westinghouse, Waltz Mill, a member of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and Free Hungarian Reformed Church of McKeesport, and enjoyed antique cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Dinley) Simon. He is survived by his son, Jon Simon; daughters, Laura Dolgas and her husband, Thomas and Tracy Nardozzo and her husband, Gregory; sister, Sally (Eugene) Buchleitner; and four grandchildren, Emily and Elena Dolgas and Leah and Rocco Nardozzo.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place Friday at a time to be announced in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Vernon of Elizabeth for the compassionate care that they provided for Jack. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from June 20 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary