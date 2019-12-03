|
|
John Kravetz Jr., 70, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was born March 4, 1949, in Vestaburg, Pa., and was a son of the late John Sr. and Ruth (Kveder) Kravetz. John was a 1967 graduate of Beth Center High School and was self-employed as a furniture repairman. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish and was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved hunting, fishing and fly tying. He enjoyed flying remote control airplanes and making his own wine. John is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol Matyasovsky Kravetz; sons, John Kravetz and his wife, Beth, and Brian Kravetz and his wife, Erika; daughter, Cynthia Chew and her husband, Douglas, and Pamela Puskar and her husband, Jonathan; sisters, Sandra Isariyawongse and her husband, Dr. Prakorb, Ruthann Davidovich and her husband, Steve, and Tina Kravetz and her husband, Jeff Weber; and 10 grandchildren, Owen, Austin, Hailey, Noelle, Joseph, Andrew, Lucas, Tyler, Gracie and Trevor.
Family and friends were received at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Agnes Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019