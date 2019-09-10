|
|
John P. Uranker, 73, of Adamsburg, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 6, 1945, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Joseph L. and Eleanor (Yeckel) Uranker. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a school teacher for 35 years for the Hempfield School District at Maxwell Elementary School and West Hempfield Middle School. John volunteered for the Reading Lunch Buddies for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Schade) Uranker, and a brother, Gerald Cottrell. Surviving are two children, Kim Nowicki and her husband Craig, of Herminie, and Jerry Uranker, of Jeannette; two grandchildren, Cameron Uranker, age 19, and Mikayla Uranker, age 15; brothers, Joe Uranker and wife, Millie, of Jeannette, and Chris Uranker and wife Mary and their daughter, Glenda, of Irwin; brother-in-law, William C. Schade Jr. and wife, June, and their family, of Harrison City; sisters-in-law, Barbara Polivina and her family, of Paintertown, and Patricia Lusebrink and her family, of Irwin; members of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Loughner family; and dear friends Wayne and Regina Hayden and their family, of Penn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A closing funeral prayer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19, 2019