John Ronald Klinek Jr., 81, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born June 13, 1937, the son of the late Ethel (Sago) Klinek and John Klinek Sr. He was a veteran in the Army Reserves for six years. He loved to fish, cut grass, and his ultimate passion was playing softball, especially in Florida in the winter. He was a Steelers season ticket holder for more than 40 years and loved his Pittsburgh sports teams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Klimchock) Klinek; two children, Steven Klinek (wife Patty) of Pharr, Texas, and Shelly Klinek, of Chautauqua, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Stephon (wife Cassie), Apollonia, Dante', Katie Klinek-Cornell and Danny Klinek-Cornell; sister, Janet Peila (husband Alex); brother-in law, Douglas Klimchock; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private service will be arranged at a later date. Respecting John's wishes, there was no public viewing. He wanted to be remembered as he was.

The family would like to thank The Grove of Irwin, Gateway Hospice, and all old friends and new who gave us much love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Suburban Community Church, 1787 Arona Road, Irwin, PA 15642.