Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church
50 Bethel Road North
Huntingdon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Voron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Voron


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. Voron Obituary
John Thomas Voron, 91, of Saratoga, Calif., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born Dec. 9, 1927, in McKeesport, a son of the late Michael Stephen and Mary (Zsalabak) Voron. John was a graduate of Penn Tech Institute. Prior to his retirement from US Steel as a piping designer, he was a patent draftsman for Robertshaw Fulton Controls. He was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. John was also a veteran of the Marine Corps 1st Battalion 7th Regiment and served in China and the occupying forces in Japan during World War II from 1945 to 1947. He enjoyed art, gardening, cooking ethnic Ukrainian/Russian food and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. Foley Voron; brothers, Michael (Helen) and William (Irene) Voron; and sister, Mary (Frank) Natalie. He is survived by his sons, Mark T., John R., Vincent J. (Salima) and Nicholas A. (Mary); grandchildren, Joshua Slagy, Erik Voron (Esra), Nicole Paulovich (Darrin), Vincent S. Voron, Lucas S. Voron, Nikolai M. Voron and Michaela M. Voron; great-granddaughter, Peyton Paulovich; cherished sister-in-law, Patricia White (Jeff); and brother-in-law, John P. Foley (Judith).
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, A funeral liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church. wwwshirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now