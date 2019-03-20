John Thomas Voron, 91, of Saratoga, Calif., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born Dec. 9, 1927, in McKeesport, a son of the late Michael Stephen and Mary (Zsalabak) Voron. John was a graduate of Penn Tech Institute. Prior to his retirement from US Steel as a piping designer, he was a patent draftsman for Robertshaw Fulton Controls. He was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. John was also a veteran of the Marine Corps 1st Battalion 7th Regiment and served in China and the occupying forces in Japan during World War II from 1945 to 1947. He enjoyed art, gardening, cooking ethnic Ukrainian/Russian food and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. Foley Voron; brothers, Michael (Helen) and William (Irene) Voron; and sister, Mary (Frank) Natalie. He is survived by his sons, Mark T., John R., Vincent J. (Salima) and Nicholas A. (Mary); grandchildren, Joshua Slagy, Erik Voron (Esra), Nicole Paulovich (Darrin), Vincent S. Voron, Lucas S. Voron, Nikolai M. Voron and Michaela M. Voron; great-granddaughter, Peyton Paulovich; cherished sister-in-law, Patricia White (Jeff); and brother-in-law, John P. Foley (Judith).

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, A funeral liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church.