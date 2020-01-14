|
John W. Cochenour, 78, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at UPMC East Monroeville. He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in McKeesport and was a son of the late John J. and Lillian (Irwin) Cochenour. Prior to his retirement, John was an American History teacher for the Elizabeth Forward School District at Elizabeth Forward High School, where he also coached basketball. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon, and the Penns Woods Civic Association. John had a personality that was larger than life. He was well loved by many people. John liked to joke around and make people laugh with his funny stories. He spent many happy times at his cottage with his family playing pinochle and horseshoes. He liked going to the casino and playing "the digits." The greatest joy of his life, however, was his grandchildren. He often attended their basketball, baseball, hockey and volleyball games, as well as school plays. He will be truly missed by many people. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Judy (Maturkanich) Cochenour; three children, Randy Cochenour and his wife, Maria, of Greensburg, Tracey Sior and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, and Julie Forrai and her husband, Steve, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Thomas (fiancee Mairead Kelly) Cochenour, Christina Cochenour, Chad (Sarah LaRue) Smeltzer, Anna and Joseph Smeltzer, and Steven and Michael Forrai; sisters and brother Joyce Sabol and her husband, Jim, of Lewistown, Jay Cochenour and his wife, Ginny, of Murrysville, and Janet Daugherty and her husband, Hugh, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or a . To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020