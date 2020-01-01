Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Joseph W. Teamann


1943 - 01
Joseph W. Teamann Obituary
Joseph W. Teamann, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was born Jan. 20, 1943, in Rankin and was a son of the late Arthur and Cecelia (Ridge) Teamann. Prior to his retirement, Joe was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Irwin and a veteran of the Navy, having served during Vietnam. He was president of NALC, National Association of Letter Carriers, former president of St. Agnes Athletic Association, coached various sports teams at St. Agnes, including softball, and ran bingo. He had a passion for horse and dog racing and enjoyed watching various sports. He is survived by his wife, Karen Smarra Teamann; sons, Shawn (Cheryl) Teamann, George (Tina) Feltes and Brad (Katy) Feltes; daughters, Deborah Teamann, Tris (Don) Stephanic and Lauren (Ron) Gdovic; brothers, Arthur, James, Brian, Leo and Martin Teamann; sister, Felica Weisner; granddaughter, Jessica Emehizer; sister-in-law, Margaret Jadlocki; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, with Father John Moineau officiating. Interment to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020
