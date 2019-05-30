|
Joshua Rabb, 32, of Verona, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was the beloved son of Thomas A. (Mary Gannon) Rabb and the late Roberta Kelley; loving brother of Jacob (Laura Petty) Rabb; beloved uncle of Bryson and Colin Rabb; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joshua had many talents, including asphalt, carpentry and car mechanics. He could fix just about anything. Joshua's biggest attribute was his giving heart. He was kind and helpful to all who knew him. He loved music, shooting pool, his cat "Socks", and most of all helping anyone he could.
Friends were received Thursday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
Published in Norwin Star on May 30, 2019