|
|
Judith F. Santo, 77, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Judith was the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret (Abraham) Corey; beloved wife of Guy Santo; loving mother of James (Kara) Santo; sister of Samuel (Cindy) Corey and the late Genie Corey; grandmother of J.T. Santo and Gabriel Santo; also survived by niece, Noelle Haddad and her children; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
There will be no visitation, and services are private. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on May 2, 2019