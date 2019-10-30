|
Julia A. (Furman) Long, 86, of Westmoreland City, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in William Penn Care Center. She was born Oct. 1, 1933, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late Steve and Mary (Panula) Furman. She was a member of Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church. Julia was also a member of the Women of the Moose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon T. Long; a son, Robert Long; a grandson, Jeffrey Long; and brothers and sisters, John and Charles Furman, Mary Sumzi, Dorothy Keddie and Kay Erickson. Surviving are four sons, Joel Long and his wife, Tonya, of Brookville, Michael Long and his wife, Mary, Wade Long and his wife, Joyce, Todd Long and his wife, Cathy, all of Westmoreland City; daughter-in-law, Donna Long, of Gainesville, Va.; grandchildren, Amy, Melaine, Stacey, Scott, Robin, Michelle, Michael, Christopher, Andrew, Courtney, Aaron and Christie; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Booth, of Irwin, and Vera Funk, of Espyville; and a brother, Steve Furman, of Boston, Mass.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, 1246 Fifth St., Westmoreland City, PA 15692. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019