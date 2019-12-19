|
|
June R. (Franicola) Campbell, 93, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Golden Heights Personal Care Home. She was born June 16, 1926, in Herminie, was a daughter of the late William and Janet (McCalpin) Franicola and was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Campbell; her brother, John Franicola; her sister, Betty Ellen Kober; and sisters-in-law, Rose (Samara) Franicola and Carol (Cicci) Franicola. June was an employee of Manor Bank for 25 years. She was a charter member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Irwin Chapter 400. She is survived by her children, Karen (James) Cramer, of Gardenville, Nev., and Terry (Susan) Campbell, of Bethel Park; her grandchildren, David (Nicole) Cramer, Diane Cramer, Megan (Jamie) Miranda, Ryan (Jill) Campbell, Sarah (Robert) Lynch and Amanda (Jason) Brosk; her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Mackenzie Cramer, Ella, Olivia and Jackson Lynch, Jacob and Addison Brosk, and Elizabeth and Grace Miranda; her brother, Melvin Franicola; brother-in-law, Louis Kober; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Andrew Wirt officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019