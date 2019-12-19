Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for June Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June R. Campbell


1926 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June R. Campbell Obituary
June R. (Franicola) Campbell, 93, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Golden Heights Personal Care Home. She was born June 16, 1926, in Herminie, was a daughter of the late William and Janet (McCalpin) Franicola and was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Campbell; her brother, John Franicola; her sister, Betty Ellen Kober; and sisters-in-law, Rose (Samara) Franicola and Carol (Cicci) Franicola. June was an employee of Manor Bank for 25 years. She was a charter member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Irwin Chapter 400. She is survived by her children, Karen (James) Cramer, of Gardenville, Nev., and Terry (Susan) Campbell, of Bethel Park; her grandchildren, David (Nicole) Cramer, Diane Cramer, Megan (Jamie) Miranda, Ryan (Jill) Campbell, Sarah (Robert) Lynch and Amanda (Jason) Brosk; her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Mackenzie Cramer, Ella, Olivia and Jackson Lynch, Jacob and Addison Brosk, and Elizabeth and Grace Miranda; her brother, Melvin Franicola; brother-in-law, Louis Kober; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Andrew Wirt officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -