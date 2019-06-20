Home

POWERED BY

Services
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Schantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Schantz

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Katherine Schantz Obituary
Katherine Schantz, 75, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ryce; beloved wife of Robert Schantz; loving mother of Guy (Bonnie) Unglaub, Dawn (Mark) Wayner and Karl (Melissa) Unglaub; grandma of Zack and Ryan Wayner; and sister of Mary (James) Mence and Michael (Kathy) Ryce. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There is no visitation; service was private. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA, 15035, 412-823-4054.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now