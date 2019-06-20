|
Katherine Schantz, 75, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ryce; beloved wife of Robert Schantz; loving mother of Guy (Bonnie) Unglaub, Dawn (Mark) Wayner and Karl (Melissa) Unglaub; grandma of Zack and Ryan Wayner; and sister of Mary (James) Mence and Michael (Kathy) Ryce. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There is no visitation; service was private. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA, 15035, 412-823-4054.
Published in Norwin Star on June 20, 2019