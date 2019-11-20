|
Kathleen Connelly, 61, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 8, 1958, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Jerry and Mary Grace (McDonnell) Connelly. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. Surviving are a sister, Maura Gray and her husband, Richard, of North Huntingdon; a brother, Michael Connelly, of North Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Debbie Connelly, of Irwin; niece and nephews, Jamie Fitzgerald, of Stoystown, Ryan Connelly, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Austin Gray, of North Huntingdon; two great-nephews, Jesse and Jorden; a great-niece, Ava Grace; a longtime friend and companion, Robert "Bud" Miller; and her beloved cat, Zeke.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019