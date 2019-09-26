Home

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Kathy Hickey


1958 - 2019
Kathy Hickey Obituary
Kathy (Pytlak) Hickey, 61, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 16, 1958, in Braddock and was a daughter of Frances (Shuster) Pytlak, of Rillton, and the late Joseph E. Pytlak. Kathy was an avid gardener and was a member of the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club, of North Huntingdon. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 39 years, Barry Hickey; three children, Justin (Ashley Morgan) Hickey, of Bloomfield, Jessica Hickey, of North Huntingdon, and Ryan (fiancee Hope Haddad) Hickey, of Aliquippa; brothers and sister Sharon (Ron) Sedlak, of Irwin, Joe (Kathy) Pytlak, of Tarrs, Dave (Jodie) Pytlak, of Rillton, Stan (Avis) Pytlak, of Rillton, and Jeff (Laurie) Pytlak, of Rillton; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Cindy Ciarolla. Kathy was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first grandchild. Also surviving is her pet dog, Diesel.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a memorial service will be held.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019
