Kenneth L. Curnow, 75, of Irwin, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Kenneth and Margaret Curnow. He worked as a truck driver for a number of companies for more than 25 years before retiring. He is survived by his children, Matthew (Brenda) Curnow, of Irwin, Cindy Curnow, of North Huntingdon, Christine Curnow, of Oakland, Calif., and Kenneth (Michelle) Curnow, of Belmont, N.C.; grandchildren, Ethan, Ashley, Megan, Morgan, Sarah and Clayton; and former wife, Joanne Curnow.
Friends and family are invited to the family house at 989 Southside Road, in Irwin, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday to remember Kenneth's life. Arrangements handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
The family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to neighbors Mark, Ray and Linda for their constant help and care. It is with heartfelt appreciation that the family thanks Cindy Walters, who provided care through Kenneth's cancer and recovery. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, 2019