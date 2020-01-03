Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Larry A. Bozick


1928 - 2020
Larry A. Bozick Obituary
Larry A. Bozick, 91, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was born May 3, 1928, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Michael and Mary Bozick. Prior to his retirement, Larry was a truck driver for Bettis, and later worked for Lea's Flower Shop, which he enjoyed, and was a veteran of the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" A. Bozick. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Pellegrino and her husband, Domenic; grandchildren, Anthony (Sommer) Pellegrino and Krystle (Anthony) Angrisani; and great-grandchildren, Nickolas and Gianna Pellegrino.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
