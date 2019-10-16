|
Laura Ann (Haubrich) Rain, 84, of Irwin, passed Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Anna Haubrich. She was a proud long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Irwin. Laura had numerous occupations and loved every one of them. She started at a young age at G.C. Murphy's in Jeannette, then cleaned houses, baby sitting, working at La Donna's Restaurant on Route 30 and then taking care of the sick at the Jeannette Hospital before retiring. She enjoyed bowling, her church, shopping and traveling all over this great nation including New England, Florida in the wintertime and New Jersey in the summers. She is survived by her best friend, Louis "Spike" Kelley, who always thought of Laura as the love of his life; sons, Dean Rain, of Greensburg, and Randy (Kim) Rain, of Latrobe; brothers, Jack (Dorothy) Haubrich, of Franklin, and Richard Haubrich, of Crossville, Tenn.; sister, Donna Valetti, of Vilia Hills, Ky.; and grandchildren, Matthew Rain, Blaze Rain, Samantha Rain and Lexus Rain.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will go directly to Calvary Baptist Church in Irwin at 11 a.m. Friday for a funeral service with the Rev. Mark Shaffer officiating. Interment at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg will follow a luncheon at the church.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, 2019