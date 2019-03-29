Lawrence McClure Wilson, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Bentleyville, Pa., a son of the late John and Eunice Greenlee Wilson. Lawrence earned his master's degree in special education from California University, was a veteran of the Army and a member of Christian Life Church, Trafford. Lawrence started his career as a speech therapist for Somerset County School District and later worked for Polk Medical Center as a program director for the last 10 years. He loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid antique and flea marketer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Herbert, James and John; and sister, Margaret Zarak. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Colleen Harkcom Wilson; sister, Grace Wilson; brother, Arthur (Beverly) Wilson; and sister-in-law, Frances Wilson.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Christian Life Church of Trafford, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.

www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 29 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary