J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Leilah B. Potthoff


1930 - 2019
Leilah B. Potthoff Obituary
Leilah B. Potthoff, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Dec. 22. 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born March 30, 1930, in Duquesne and was a daughter of the late George and Nellie (Winklevaus) Kemerer. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Potthoff. Leilah lived in Clearwater, Fla., for 30 years; she loved to travel and she had a passion for nursing. Surviving are four daughters, Kathy Hare and her husband, Russell, and Janice, Barbara and Robbie Potthoff, all of North Huntingdon; and two grandsons, Robert Hare and Josh Lancaster.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Suite 310, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
