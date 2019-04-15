Linda (Robertson) Critchlow, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Transition Healthcare, North Huntingdon. She was born Jan. 14, 1947, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Raymond and Kathryn (Harris) Robertson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an equipment operator for U.S. Steel and also at one time was employed at Little Caesar's in the K-Mart Plaza. She was a member of Miller United Methodist Church, North Versailles. She was a member of the Mad Hatters, of North Huntingdon; Senior Sun Shiners, of McKeesport; East Allegheny AARP; and a former member of the former Penns Woods United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir and bell choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Critchlow; a son, Gary Rost; a brother, David Robertson; and four stepchildren. Surviving are a daughter, Jana (Gary Brown) Mannarino, of West Mifflin; nine grandchildren; two stepchildren; two sisters, Carol Miller, of Rillton, and Dorothy Miller, of White Oak; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Tuesday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to thank Redstone Hospice for their care and compassion extended through this difficult time, especially Kelly, Dawn, Kathy, Stephanie and Chaplin Drew. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.