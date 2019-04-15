Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Critchlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Critchlow


1947 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Critchlow Obituary
Linda (Robertson) Critchlow, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Transition Healthcare, North Huntingdon. She was born Jan. 14, 1947, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Raymond and Kathryn (Harris) Robertson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an equipment operator for U.S. Steel and also at one time was employed at Little Caesar's in the K-Mart Plaza. She was a member of Miller United Methodist Church, North Versailles. She was a member of the Mad Hatters, of North Huntingdon; Senior Sun Shiners, of McKeesport; East Allegheny AARP; and a former member of the former Penns Woods United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir and bell choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Critchlow; a son, Gary Rost; a brother, David Robertson; and four stepchildren. Surviving are a daughter, Jana (Gary Brown) Mannarino, of West Mifflin; nine grandchildren; two stepchildren; two sisters, Carol Miller, of Rillton, and Dorothy Miller, of White Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Tuesday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to thank Redstone Hospice for their care and compassion extended through this difficult time, especially Kelly, Dawn, Kathy, Stephanie and Chaplin Drew. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now