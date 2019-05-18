Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Jennings


1948 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda L. Jennings Obituary
Linda Lea Jennings, 71, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born April 17, 1948, in Latrobe, and lived most of her life in Wilkinsburg, and after retirement, moved to North Huntingdon. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Kerr) Jennings. Prior to her retirement, Linda was a library administrator for Wilkinsburg Library. Her passion was being a proud and active member of the Daughters of The American Revolution as a local officer and state committee chairman. She is survived by her brother, Art Jennings Jr. and his wife, Marcia; and nephews, Arthur III, Jonathan (Sharon) and their children.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution in memory of Linda. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from May 18 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now