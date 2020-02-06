|
Linda Sue Crescenzo, 63, of Irwin, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 14, 1956, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Jesse and Helen (Baltic) Crescenzo. She is also predeceased by a brother, Richard Adam Crescenzo. Linda Sue loved all animals, especially horses. She was retired from Delmont Industries. She is survived by her brother, Michael Crescenzo and his wife, Judith, of O'Fallon, Mo.; and a nephew, Steven Crescenzo. To honor Linda's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Interment will be held in Brush Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to SCEA, P.O. Box 193, Norvelt, PA 15674.