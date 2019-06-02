|
Linda S. (Oltmann) Menear, 70, of Jeannette, died Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born Dec. 22, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late George and Florence (Jones) Oltmann. Prior to retirement, along with her husband, she operated the family business, Menear Swimming Pool and Fireplace Shop. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Perry A. Menear; her children, Angelique (Michael) Antonucci, of Greensburg, Douglas J. Menear, of Jeannette, and Samantha (Matthew) Reed, of North Irwin; grandchildren, Nicholas and Joseph, who knew her as "Ungie," and Ryan, Zack, and Aidan; brothers, Randy (Jane) Oltmann, of Georgia, and Ricky Jay (Kathy) Oltmann, of Tennessee; also, nieces and nephews.
At Linda's request, there will be no viewing or services.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Autism Society of America or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from June 2 to June 13, 2019