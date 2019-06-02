Lois A. Teamann, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. She was born April 27, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Ernest and Marcella (Bour) Reichert. Prior to her retirement, Lois was a registered nurse for Mercy Behavioral Health. She was a Third Order Carmelite and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed walking her dog, Padme, quilting and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Reichert; and sister, Marion Wargo. She is survived by her son, Shawn Teamann and his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Deborah Teamann; brother, Richard Reichert and his wife, Julie; and sister, Margaret Schockling.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from June 2 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary