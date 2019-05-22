Lois Jean (Truxal) Fowler, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Elmer and Irene (McKim) Truxal, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Irvin P. Fowler. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, North Huntingdon, and enjoyed gardening and camping. She is survived by her children, David C. Fowler and his wife, Nancy, Dale I. Fowler and his wife, Cheryl and Sharon S. Priatko and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, David C. Jr., Sandra, Chelsea and Ashley; a brother, John Truxal and his wife, Jane; also nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Thursday, with the Rev. John C. Pressler officiating. Private interment will be in Long Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church or White Oak Animal Shelter. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Norwin Star from May 22 to May 30, 2019