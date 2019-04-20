Lois (McElroy) Kovacs, 86, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, formerly of Irwin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Adriana M. (Pas) McElroy, and was also preceded in death by her brother, David Kleyn. Lois grew up in Shafton and was a graduate of Irwin High School. She faithfully worked at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1996. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. She had great joy in watching her church grow over the years. Lois was a loving mother and grandmother that raised three sons on her own. She valued family and friends, enjoyed meeting the girls for card club, and had a passion for cars, owning many different models throughout her life. Her favorite was a 1936 Hudson. She is survived by her children, Keith A. (Sherri) Kovacs, of Claridge, Ken J. (Connie) Kovacs, of Irwin, and Kevin L. (Jennifer) Kovacs, of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Clifton J. Suehr officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 20 to May 2, 2019