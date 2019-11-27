Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Loretta A. Nehila


1930 - 2019
Loretta A. Nehila Obituary
Loretta A. (Rose) Nehila, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Transition Health Care, North Huntingdon. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Hahntown, a daughter of the late Anthony Rose and Mary (DeBlasio) Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Nehila Jr.; and brothers, William and James Rose. Surviving are a daughter, Lorrie Cunnard and her husband, Tom, of North Huntingdon; a granddaughter, Lisa Cunnard; a brother, Joseph Rose and his wife, Charlene, of Greensburg; sisters, Angie Marchionna and Mary DeNoble, both of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor Loretta's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Word of Life Church, 4497 PA-136, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019
