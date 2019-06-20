|
|
Loretta "Gillie" Rizzo, 81, of Turtle Creek, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Rizzo; loving mother of Lori (James) Shank and the late Robert "Bump" Smith; grandmother of Jessica Smith, James T. (Erica) Shank and Katie Shank; sister-in-law of Betty Gilmore; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
No visitation will be held, Service is private. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
In lieu of donations, Loretta asked that you "treat yourself or your family to something nice." www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on June 20, 2019