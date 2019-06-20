Home

POWERED BY

Services
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Rizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Rizzo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loretta Rizzo Obituary
Loretta "Gillie" Rizzo, 81, of Turtle Creek, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Rizzo; loving mother of Lori (James) Shank and the late Robert "Bump" Smith; grandmother of Jessica Smith, James T. (Erica) Shank and Katie Shank; sister-in-law of Betty Gilmore; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
No visitation will be held, Service is private. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
In lieu of donations, Loretta asked that you "treat yourself or your family to something nice." www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now