Louis A. Hollibaugh, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born June 26, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Elmer and Martha (Beadle) Hollibaugh. Prior to his retirement, Louis was a salesman for various car dealerships in the area, and served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. Hollibaugh; son, John Galata; and brother, Jack Hollibaugh. He is survived by his son, James Galata; daughters, Linda Lou Baker, Betty Jean Oranzo, Elizabeth Cole and her husband, Donald and Janet Pampus and her husband, Chad; brother, George (Shirley) Hollibaugh; and grandchildren, Damien and Shane Carr, Jake (Jennifer) Cole, Courtney Cole and Kendra Pampus.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
Memorials may be made to the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019