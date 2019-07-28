Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Hollibaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. Hollibaugh


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. Hollibaugh Obituary
Louis A. Hollibaugh, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born June 26, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Elmer and Martha (Beadle) Hollibaugh. Prior to his retirement, Louis was a salesman for various car dealerships in the area, and served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. Hollibaugh; son, John Galata; and brother, Jack Hollibaugh. He is survived by his son, James Galata; daughters, Linda Lou Baker, Betty Jean Oranzo, Elizabeth Cole and her husband, Donald and Janet Pampus and her husband, Chad; brother, George (Shirley) Hollibaugh; and grandchildren, Damien and Shane Carr, Jake (Jennifer) Cole, Courtney Cole and Kendra Pampus.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
Memorials may be made to the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now