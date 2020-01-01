|
|
Louis Payne, 91, of Westmoreland City, born May 7, 1928, in Monroeville, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. In addition to his parents, Peter and Mary (Communale) Payne, Lou was preceded in death by sister, Rose Buffalini; brother, James G. (Maxine) Payne; and son, Daniel G. Payne. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Gladys (Wensel) Payne; sons, Robert (Judy) Payne and Louis (Patty) Payne; daughter, Cindy Payne; brother, Peter (Georgette) Payne; sisters, Josephine (George) Massung and Pauline Bittner; two grandchildren, Nathan (Nicole) Payne and Bradley (Allison) Payne; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lou loved his family most of all. His great passion was fishing on Lake Erie, but he had many other interests, including hunting, golfing, gardening, wine making, shooting pool, woodworking, spending time in his greenhouse and visiting with his friends at several local clubs. An extremely talented man, Lou worked at Westinghouse Air Brake for 40 years as a tool and die maker, working his way up to shop foreman. He also owned his own barber shop in North Huntingdon. The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice for their help, especially his aide Mary for her compassion.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christina Burial celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshie Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020