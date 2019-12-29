|
|
Margaree Pertle, beloved wife and mother, of Harrison City, passed peacefully from this world on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Margaree was born June 1, 1945, in Cumberland, Md., to Margaret Koon Fochtman and Frederick Fochtman. She lived most of her life in and around the Pittsburgh area. Margaree lived a full life of laughter and love and overcame many obstacles in her early years to become a successful business owner and community leader. She worked for 23 years for Schneider Downs in downtown Pittsburgh before becoming executive director of the Norwin Chamber of Commerce for four years; then started her own tax consulting and bookkeeping business. She loved nothing more than helping her clients, friends, neighbors and family members. She gave of herself wholeheartedly to many charitable causes. She was the chairperson for (benefiting cancer research) for many years and chaired the Vintage Grand Prix (benefiting autism research) for several years as well; additionally, she was a dedicated member for several years of the Red Hat Society, the Women's Business Network and the Rotary Club. Margaree is survived by her husband of 28 years, David D. Pertle, of Harrison City; her sister, Judy Antonoplos (David); brothers, Frederick Fochtman (Marlene), Thomas Fochtman and Ronald Fochtman; her daughter, Michele Shandor (Karl); her son, Richard J. Prince Jr. (Missy); stepchildren, David Pertle (Tamitha), Derrick Pertle and Brandy Froeliech; grandchildren, Reagan, Brandon and John Shandor and Lexi, Sophia, Richard and Rachael Prince; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to the Norwin . To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020