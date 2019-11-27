|
Margaret Gongaware, 56, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was born June 22, 1963, in Jeannette, a daughter of Joseph Conway and the late Patricia Murtha Conway. Prior to her retirement, Margaret was the owner and operator of Fox's Pizza Den, in Jeannette, and enjoyed collecting antiques and volunteering for AdoptAPet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Gongaware. She is survived by her two sons, Josh Gongaware and his wife, Marla, and Alec Gongaware; siblings, Kathleen Sabo and her husband, Francis, Mary Ann Ross and her husband, Kevin, Ellen Morgado and her husband, Armando, Joseph Conway and his wife, Linda, Kevin Conway and his wife, Christine, and Patrick Conway.
Family and friends will gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AdoptAPet.com in memory of Margaret. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019