Margaret S. "Peg" (Kennedy) Atkins, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born March 13, 1926, in Forest Hills, a daughter of the late Hugh and Jesse (Watson) Kennedy, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick L. Atkins; and a sister, Jean Kelly. Peg was a retired administrator for State Farm Insurance and also a former secretary at Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, and enjoyed her ladies 500 card club for more than 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Severson, of Arizona; her son, Blaine Atkins and his wife, Jeanne, of Florida; her grandchildren, Lindsey Atkins Montague and her husband, Dr. Brian Montague, Brianne Atkins, Erik Severson and his wife, Molly Severson and Jill Severson; her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Blaine (JB), Brayden and Elena Montague and Dylan Severson; also nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in First Presbyterian Church, 617 Main St., Irwin, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman, officiating. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 501 Martindale St., Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or jdrf.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 24 to May 2, 2019