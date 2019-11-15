Home

SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Circleville United Methodist Church
Marguerite E. McFarlane


1923 - 2019
Marguerite E. McFarlane Obituary
Marguerite E. (Moore) McFarlane, 96, a resident of Redstone Highlands, died there Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Larimer, a daughter of the late Walter A. and Hanna (McMunn) Moore, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lewis McFarlane III; her daughter, Joyce E. Young; a sister, Beatrice E. Chopich; and an infant sister, Ruth Evelyn Moore. She was a graduate of Norwin High School and Duff's Business College. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed playing piano and cooking for her family. They especially enjoyed her spaghetti sauce. She is survived by her children, Andrew L. (Paula) McFarlane, David E. (Lois) McFarlane, and Janice L. (Don) Twele; her son-in-law, John L. Young III; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Circleville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gloria Jun officiating. Interment will follow in Long Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Redstone Highlands Benevolent Fund. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019
