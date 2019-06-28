Marie A. (Taylor) Halovich Proffitt, 87, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1932, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Blank) Taylor. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Steven Halovich; granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Jacobs; brothers, Thomas and David Taylor; and son-in-law, David Patrick Wimer. Surviving are her husband, John Proffitt; two daughters, Emily Louise Wimer, of North Huntingdon, and Lisa Marie Halovich, of Westmoreland City; grandchildren, Jake (girlfriend Elizabeth Dohony), Eric Stock and Chad Manendo; stepchildren, Keith (Beth) Proffitt, James (Marion) Proffitt, Robert (Nadine) Proffitt and Kathy (Clay) Falks; step-grandchidren, Nakkia Proffitt, Melanie Wedge, Sammy Jo, Tiffany and Aubry Mae Proffitt; step-great-grandchildren, Mia, Katie, Danny, Madison and Lily; brothers and sisters, Paul, Stella, Robert, Geraldine, Martha, Dorothy, Emma and Ruth; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 44 S. Ninth St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from June 28 to July 4, 2019