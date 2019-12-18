|
Marie A. Regina, 61, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Grove at Irwin. She was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of Albert E. and the late Katherine Ann Mediate Regina. Marie was employed as an elementary school teacher by Catholic Schools of McKeesport. She was a 1976 Norwin graduate and also graduated from California University of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed crafts and movies. In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Able.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019