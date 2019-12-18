Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Regina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Regina


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. Regina Obituary
Marie A. Regina, 61, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Grove at Irwin. She was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of Albert E. and the late Katherine Ann Mediate Regina. Marie was employed as an elementary school teacher by Catholic Schools of McKeesport. She was a 1976 Norwin graduate and also graduated from California University of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed crafts and movies. In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Able.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -