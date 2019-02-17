|
|
Marie Ament, 94, of Green Valley, North Versailles, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Ament; loving mother of Linda Ament Rodman, of White Oak, and Gary (Ginny) Ament, of Longwood, Fla.; grandmother of Todd (Emma) Ament, Garry (Laurie) Rodman, Jonathan (Nancy) Rodman, Lindsay (David) Brim and the late Tom Rodman; great-grandmother of Samantha, Garry Jr., Kaylea Marie, Lucas, Alana and Cruz; great-great-grandmother of Jade; also her special furbuddy, Nicky.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or viewing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to Crossroads Corral, 6879 S. Sylvan Lake Drive, Sanford, FL 32771. www.kutchfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019