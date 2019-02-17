Home

POWERED BY

Services
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Ament
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ament

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Ament Obituary
Marie Ament, 94, of Green Valley, North Versailles, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Ament; loving mother of Linda Ament Rodman, of White Oak, and Gary (Ginny) Ament, of Longwood, Fla.; grandmother of Todd (Emma) Ament, Garry (Laurie) Rodman, Jonathan (Nancy) Rodman, Lindsay (David) Brim and the late Tom Rodman; great-grandmother of Samantha, Garry Jr., Kaylea Marie, Lucas, Alana and Cruz; great-great-grandmother of Jade; also her special furbuddy, Nicky.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or viewing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to Crossroads Corral, 6879 S. Sylvan Lake Drive, Sanford, FL 32771. www.kutchfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.