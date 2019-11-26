|
|
Marion "Rusty" Priatko Campbell, of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Braddock, 90, has fallen asleep in the Lord Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Katherine (Pohlut) and Andrew Priatko. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Keady Campbell, in 1983. She was the cherished mother of Hugh and Diane Rhodes (Don), sister of William Priatko, Terry Bonacci and the late John and George Priatko; grandmother of Donald and Elizabeth Rhodes and aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Marion was the co-owner of Campbell's Service Center (Sunoco, now Marathon), in North Huntingdon, along with her late husband, Hugh. The station opened on Clay Pike in 1963 as a two bay repair shop with Sinclair gasoline, milk and bread. Marion expertly managed the finances and supported Hugh to grow the business to 14 pumps, full and self-service with five bays. Their son, Hugh, is now the owner. She was a former employee of US Steel, ET Works and Household Finance in Braddock, prior to marriage. She was a Scott High majorette, the judge of election in her ward for many years, crocheted, decorated cakes and kept an immaculate home while caring for her family. She enjoyed hosting family holidays and planning high school class reunions and was known for her kindness to all. She and Hugh built their home by hand over six years. Marion was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 22 and has been a role model for 68 years to all her knew her for her will to fight and to persevere. May God grant her eternal life with the Saints.
Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. A parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Drive, North Huntingdon. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Marion and her family wish to thank her friends and neighbors for their friendship, and all of those involved in her care through the years, especially Drs. James O'Toole, Rajamohanty, and Rajupet and all of the caregivers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Church.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019