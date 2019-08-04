|
Mark A. Connolly, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Rankin, a son of the late Peter T. and Georgiana Connolly. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a maintenance supervisor for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for 13 years. Mark also worked for ASKO Inc. as a machine operator. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in North Huntingdon, and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians No. 17 of Monroeville and the American Legion of Bowie, Md. Mark was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Peter V. Connolly; and a brother-in-law, Bob Cisler. Surviving are his wife, Hilda (Antrilli) Connolly; three children, Colleen Hilk and her husband, Daniel, of Hempfield, Mark S. Connolly and his wife, Kelli, of Butler, and Marie Fetsick and her husband, Richard, of Penn Township; 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Mikaeka, Ryan, Julianna and Noah Connolly, Arianna and Evan Hilk, and Nathan, Lily and Ava Fetsick; brothers and sisters, Raymond Connolly and his wife, Joan, of Pitcairn, Theresa Petrak and her husband, James, of North Huntingdon, Paul Connolly and his wife, Marva, of Bowie, Md., and Marianne Cisler, of Wampum; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Connolly, of Swissvale; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15, 2019