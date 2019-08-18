|
|
Mark J. Lazzaro, 76, of North Huntingdon, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph J. and Josephine M. (Mazzei) Lazzaro. Mark was a bus driver for most of his working life and drove over 3,600,000 miles as a safe bus driver. He worked for Lincoln Coach, Pennsylvania Coach, 88 Transit, and Community Life. He also worked at Sam's Club. At 59, he rode his bike with friends 45 miles from Ohiopile to Sutersville. Mark excelled at everything he did. He was a member of Norwin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, where he served as an elder and a devoted Sunday school teacher, and was in charge of the church van. Mark battled cancer courageously and valiantly with a trust and faith in Jesus as his Savior beyond all measure. Mark was a Marine Corps disabled veteran and a member of the Marine Corps League. He was an avid car enthusiast and owner of a 1950 Ford, which was his first car. Mark orchestrated the construction of the house he built for himself and his wife who loved her husband dearly. Mark wanted all people to know that their soul is their greatest asset. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 45 years Janice L. (Sinwell) Lazzaro; his children, Cheryl Odorcich, Mark A. Lazzaro Sr. and his wife, Pamela, and Melissa L. Hamilton and her husband, Lawrence; grandchildren, Colton (Rachel) Odorcich, Joshua (Nicole) Odorcich, Ashley (Philip) Quinten, Mark A. Lazzaro Jr. and his fiancee Mandy Mackay, Christy Lynn Lazzaro, and Alyssa, Ashley, and Dale Hamilton; his great grandchildren Oliver and Jack Quinten; a sister, Gloria Czesnakowski; and three very close cousins and their spouses.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Robert Daniels officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Union Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 29, 2019