Mary Alice (Eizenhafer) Bruce, 69, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in UPMC McKeesport. She was born Jan. 8, 1950, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late John Sr. and Mary Catherine (McDonald) Eizenhafer. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a bookkeeper for the former Conley's Motel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Eizenhafer; a sister, Kitty Lou Rhyne; and a nephew, Robert Mowry III. Surviving are two daughters, Cindy Bruce, of Harrison City, and Jennifer Lalor and her husband, Harry, of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Holly Nicole Loughner, Kennedy Mary Lalor and Dylan Lee Harvey; brother and sister, John Eizenhafer Jr. and his wife, Rosemary, of Penn Township, and Regina Staymates and her husband, Sam, of Export; an aunt, Betty Eizenhafer, of Irwin; and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Mary Alice's wish, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will be private.

