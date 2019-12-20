|
Mary Anne (Cervi) Angel, 78, of Irwin, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Oct. 3, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary Cervi. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the bakery department for Giant Eagle, North Huntingdon. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Angel. Surviving are two children, Lisa Weiss and her husband, David, of Florida, and Bryan Shabe and his wife, Tammy, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Bethany and her husband, John, Michael and his wife, Angela, and Jonathan, Abigail and Rachel; three great-grandchildren, Alaina, Noelle and Savannah; two sisters, Gloria Frank and her husband, Phillip, and Rita Rehak and her husband, Charles, all of Fox Chapel; and her beloved cat, Evan.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home follow by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
