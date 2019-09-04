|
Mary Ellen Welsh, 88, of North Huntingdon, peacefully passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1930, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Fichera) Durante. Mary Ellen enjoyed gardening, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren and other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Welsh; and sister, Margaret Novak. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Welsh and his wife, Frederica and Robert Welsh; brother, Robert Durante; sister, Rose Chomanics; and four grandchildren, Ashley, Rob, Elizabeth and Nicholas.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019