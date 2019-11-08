Home

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Westmoreland Memorial Park
1935 - 2019
Mary Jane Serra Obituary
Mary Jane Serra, 84, of North Huntingdon and Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Grandview Estates of Elizabeth. She was born July 22, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Jesse and Vanda Falkosky Deemer. Mary Jane enjoyed crafts, painting, arts, cruises and travel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Serra. She is survived by four daughters, Adale Flores (Mike), Jessica Nigra (Paul), Natalie Smith and Charise Hess (Rob); one sister, Donna Grifana (Phillip); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, followed by a service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Westmoreland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2019
